The million-tala question for...

TOURISM CEO: Papali'i Sonja Hunter has an $8.3 million marketing budget, according to the 2013-2014 Budget Estimates. Does this budget translate to real tourists on the ground or should the money be directed elsewhere? [photo: Samoa Observer] The aviation industry is paramount to increasing tourism numbers in Samoa but it is an ongoing problem with no apparent solution.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Our Rape Culture (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|3
