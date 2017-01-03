Samoans march through Mangere to remember 'Black Saturday'

One of the darkest days in Samoan-New Zealand relations has been commemorated by a small group of artists and activists in Mangere on Wednesday. Led by Andy Leleisi'uao, around 25 people marched from the Samoan Consulate in Mangere via the Mangere Lawn Cemetery to Mangere Mountain to remember the eight killed on December 28, 1929, in what has been coined, 'Black Saturday' by historians.

