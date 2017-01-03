Samoans march through Mangere to remember 'Black Saturday'
One of the darkest days in Samoan-New Zealand relations has been commemorated by a small group of artists and activists in Mangere on Wednesday. Led by Andy Leleisi'uao, around 25 people marched from the Samoan Consulate in Mangere via the Mangere Lawn Cemetery to Mangere Mountain to remember the eight killed on December 28, 1929, in what has been coined, 'Black Saturday' by historians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Our Rape Culture (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC