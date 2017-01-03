Samoa: A forgotten island in the Pacific
Often overlooked by Kiwis for the likes of Fiji, Bali or Rarotonga, Samoa seems to be the forgotten island of the Pacific. But maybe that's not such a bad thing... Unblemished by towering resorts, and with most of the land still owned by families, it offers something far greater than infinity pools and full moon parties; authenticity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Our Rape Culture (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC