Samoa: A forgotten island in the Pacific

Often overlooked by Kiwis for the likes of Fiji, Bali or Rarotonga, Samoa seems to be the forgotten island of the Pacific. But maybe that's not such a bad thing... Unblemished by towering resorts, and with most of the land still owned by families, it offers something far greater than infinity pools and full moon parties; authenticity.

