Queen of Pacific

Saturday Dec 3

PAGEANTS give young women an opportunity to represent intelligence, courage and unique cultural heritage, the new Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn said. Crowned queen of the Pacific at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Apia, Samoa on Friday night, the Namosi native was full of gratitude and switched to her maternal dialect mid interview.

