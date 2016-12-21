Queen of Pacific
PAGEANTS give young women an opportunity to represent intelligence, courage and unique cultural heritage, the new Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn said. Crowned queen of the Pacific at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Apia, Samoa on Friday night, the Namosi native was full of gratitude and switched to her maternal dialect mid interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Our Rape Culture (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC