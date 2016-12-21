Parker plans to visit Samoa

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Fiji Times

JOSEPH Parker is planning a trip to Samoa to celebrate his WBO heavyweight world title victory with his supporters, extended family, and the government, who chipped in a significant amount of money to support the fight being held in Auckland. Parker, who beat Andy Ruiz Jr by majority decision at Vector Arena, is scheduled to travel to Apia on Sunday with promoter David Higgins.

Chicago, IL

