Pacific Islander Royalty and Dignitaries Praise Disneya s Moana

Pacific Islander Royalty and Dignitaries Praise Disney's Moana

Thursday Dec 1

Prince Tungi who is of both Tongan and Samoan Royalty said, "I am pleased that Disney's Moana has opened and shared to the world the untold stories of the Pacific with its rich Polynesian culture of seafaring Pacific Islanders with this tale and tells it quite well! With its star-studded cast to its sensational music, it most certainly will bring a lot of warmth, smiles and laughter to this sheer visual spectacle that is Moana." Moana opened Thanksgiving weekend and took first place at the box office, beating out other big films including Fantastic Beasts and the newly released Brad Pitt film, Allied.

Chicago, IL

