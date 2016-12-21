Joseph Parker arrives to hero's welcome in Samoa
New Zealand Heavyweight boxer and WBO champion Joseph Parker has landed in Samoa, greeted with a hero's welcome. Photo / Photosport Parker arrived at the place of his parent's birth yesterday, showing off his new WBO belt to crowds who lined the roads from Faleolo airport on the 40-minute drive into Apia.
