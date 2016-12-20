Green Climate Fund grants to assist Pacific Islands countries
Mulit-million grants for three new projects have been approved by the Green Climate Fund for Pacific Islands, including Tonga, to assist with the impact of climate change. $22 million is for a multi-country renewable energy program with the Asian Development Bank, with a focus on Cook Islands, while support for the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga was also approved.
