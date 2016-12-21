Fiji is 3rd in Pacific float competition

Thursday Dec 1

Update: 9:46AM THE float carrying Miss Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant parade which ended this hour in Apia, Samoa won third place. Made by youths from Eva village, the float was made under the direction of the Fijian community in Samoa, including also fashion designer Michael Mausio.

Chicago, IL

