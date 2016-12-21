Boxing: Joseph Parker mobbed as achie...

Boxing: Joseph Parker mobbed as achievement finally sinks in

Monday Dec 19

He has been a heavyweight champion of the world for 10 days, but today is the first time Joseph Parker's achievements have truly sunk in. Officially welcomed to the village of Aufaga on the south side of the main island of Samoa by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi after a police escort, the welcome has ranked as one of the highlights of Parker's return here.

