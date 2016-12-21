Anne on Samoan TV
Miss Fiji Anne Dunn with Miss Pacific Islands Abigail Havora of Papua New Guinea at the Taumeasina Island Resort. Picture: Shayneal Lal Update: 11:45AM NAMOSI native Anne Dunn will be interviewed on national Samoan television today as part of lead up activities to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant which begins tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Our Rape Culture (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC