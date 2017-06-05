Pentecost and Whit Monday 2017: It sh...

Pentecost and Whit Monday 2017: It should be a Bank Holiday today

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Metro UK News

Due to a decision by the British government, Britons will instead be making their way into work while millions of people around the world take the day off to celebrate Whit Monday. Whit Monday is traditionally a day of rest for Christians, following Whitsun and the Pentecost, which is essentially the birth date of Christianity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's rethink self-help models for alcohol abuse (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anna 1
Driving examiner (Jul '14) Jul '14 Amy 1
News for Sale High Quality Us,Uk,Canada Driver... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nic 2
making money with premium rate numbers (Jun '14) Jun '14 Premium Rate Numbers 1
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
Michael Fox Scam (Mar '14) Mar '14 kpfingaz 1
Need sports fan for two(2) days, 100USD per day (Jul '13) Jul '13 RydanP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,483 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC