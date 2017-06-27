Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris Completes Term as Chairman of the OECS...

Stepping into the role of OECS Chairman in June 2016, Prime Minister Harris quickly identified OECS Regional Integration as a principal priority and worked strategically towards its advancement - focusing on the benefits to citizens of OECS Member States. The accession of Martinique as the 10th Associated Member State of the OECS in 2015 paved the way to deeper ties between the OECS and the French territories of the Caribbean.

