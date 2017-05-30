What The Algeria-Morocco UN Drama Means For Regional Stability And The Fight Against Terrorism
Diplomats at the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines witnessed an unprecedented event last week. According to a Moroccan official , a heated discussion ended with the director general of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hitting the deputy of the Moroccan ambassador to Saint Lucia in his face, reportedly knocking him out and sending him to the hospital.
