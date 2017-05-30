Pacific Radiance, Allianz JV in Middl...

Pacific Radiance, Allianz JV in Middle East

Monday May 22

Crest Offshore Marine , the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Radiance, has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Allianz Offshore Middle East . According to JV agreement, both companies are jointly incorporating a company in Singapore known as Allianz Radiance .

Chicago, IL

