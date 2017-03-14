Open Letter: St Vincent opposition leader writes to PM on the matter of accountability

Leader of the Opposition St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr the Honourable Godwin Friday, PHD, LLB, MP. Democrat House Murray's Road PO Box 1300 Kingstown St. Vincent W.I. 0100 Tel: 1 451 2845/456 2114 Fax: 1 456 2456 Email: [email protected] www.ndpsvg.org May 2nd, 2017 Dr The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance Financial Complex Kingstown Dear Dr Gonsalves: On the urgent and existential need for national accountability I write concerning the important matter of public accountability, which was the subject of a media conference I held on Wednesday 19th April at Democrat House.

