Canada and Barbados throw support behind OAS Regional Anti-Money Laundering Workshop early next week
The Organization of American States will host a three day Regional Anti-Money Laundering Workshop for Judges, Prosecutors, and judicial officials from Monday 22nd May to Wednesday 24th May, 2017 at the Radisson Aquatica Resort in Barbados. The workshop is aimed at judges, prosecutors and judicial officials from Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , and Suriname .
