Orcas killed in front of shocked crui...

Orcas killed in front of shocked cruise passengers on whale watching tour

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Metro UK News

A pair of orcas have been slaughtered in front of shocked cruise passengers who were on a whale and dolphin watching tour. Several boats, including one owned by Thomson Cruises, were in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last Friday when the mammals were caught by fishermen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's rethink self-help models for alcohol abuse (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anna 1
Driving examiner (Jul '14) Jul '14 Amy 1
News for Sale High Quality Us,Uk,Canada Driver... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nic 2
making money with premium rate numbers (Jun '14) Jun '14 Premium Rate Numbers 1
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
Michael Fox Scam (Mar '14) Mar '14 kpfingaz 1
Need sports fan for two(2) days, 100USD per day (Jul '13) Jul '13 RydanP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC