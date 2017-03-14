Open letter to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves
The Right Honourable Ralph Everard Gonsalves Prime Minister Government Office Financial Complex Bay Street Kingstown Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dear Prime Minister Gonsalves I am writing to you in relation to recent media coverage of the killing of two orca whales in island waters. Two whales were apparently killed on the same day, one in view of tourists on a vessel owned by Fantasea Tours who were taking part in a whale watching excursion.
