40 Chinese 'red notice' fugitives returned

Zhang Qingzhao, who featured on an Interpol list of China's 100 most-wanted fugitives was repatriated from the Caribbean state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Feb 6, 2016. [Photo/Xinhua] Forty suspects on Interpol's "red notice" list of China's 100 most-wanted fugitives have returned from abroad over the past two years, either by force or of their own volition, reported people.cn, the People's Daily online platform.

