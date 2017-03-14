14 Countries Still Ban Imports Of Brazilian Meat
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 -- The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday 14 countries maintain their suspension of the imports of Brazilian meat, China's Xinhua news agency reported. According to the Agriculture Ministry, Algeria, Bahamas, Mexico, Morocco, Qatar, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Zimbabwe have maintained a full embargo of the imports of all Brazilian meat products, while Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Grenada, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Belize suspended imports of processed meat.
