Zika, Climate Change and Me

Zika, Climate Change and Me

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 9, 2016 Read more: Switched

I never thought that my work and personal life would collide in such an uncanny way: at the intersection of Zika and climate change. I am a climate change fellow with the Alliance of Small Island States , a coalition of 39 small island countries at the United Nations, based in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's rethink self-help models for alcohol abuse (Oct '14) Oct '14 Anna 1
Driving examiner (Jul '14) Jul '14 Amy 1
News for Sale High Quality Us,Uk,Canada Driver... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nic 2
making money with premium rate numbers (Jun '14) Jun '14 Premium Rate Numbers 1
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
Michael Fox Scam (Mar '14) Mar '14 kpfingaz 1
Need sports fan for two(2) days, 100USD per day (Jul '13) Jul '13 RydanP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC