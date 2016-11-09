Zika, Climate Change and Me
I never thought that my work and personal life would collide in such an uncanny way: at the intersection of Zika and climate change. I am a climate change fellow with the Alliance of Small Island States , a coalition of 39 small island countries at the United Nations, based in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's rethink self-help models for alcohol abuse (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anna
|1
|Driving examiner (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Amy
|1
|for Sale High Quality Us,Uk,Canada Driver... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nic
|2
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Premium Rate Numbers
|1
|looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14)
|May '14
|premium rate numbers
|1
|Michael Fox Scam (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|kpfingaz
|1
|Need sports fan for two(2) days, 100USD per day (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|RydanP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC