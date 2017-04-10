Sir Derek Walcott, one of the great poets of all time, planted the...

Derek Walcott at the VIII Poetry Festival in Granada, Nicaragua, February 2012. Photo by Stanislav Lvovsky, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Derek Walcott, winner of the 1992 Nobel Prize in Literature, the titan who planted Caribbean poetry deep into our global literary consciousness, died at his Saint Lucia home on March 17. Walcott was 87. The Bocas Lit Fest, the largest literary festival in the Anglophone Caribbean, tried to capture Walcott's enduring legacy in this official statement: "Walcott has been an overwhelming presence for three generations of Caribbean writers, and his influence is manifold.

