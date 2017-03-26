Praise, celebration at Walcott's farewell
Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott went to his final resting place amid unwavering praise and admiration of his talent, influence and work yesterday, as mourners bade farewell during the funeral service at the Minor Basilica Cathedral in Castries, Saint Lucia. The packed church accommodated the mourners who would have been absent from the private service held for him by family members on Friday.
