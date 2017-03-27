OECS Seeks To Implement Standardised ...

OECS Seeks To Implement Standardised Building Code

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The OECS Commission has embarked on a major initiative aimed at establishing a significantly improved and harmonised building code for the OECS sub-region. The building code initiative is part of iLand Resilience - The Commission's Climate Change Adaptation and Sustainable Land Management Project funded by the European Union.

Chicago, IL

