Nobel laureate Derek Walcott dies at 87 in St. Lucia

Derek Walcott has died at his home in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia at the age of 87. A prolific and versatile poet, Walcott was widely respected as one of the greatest writers of the second half of the 20th century. "Derek Alton Walcott, poet, playwright, and painter died peacefully today, Friday 17th March, 2017, at his home in Cap Estate, Saint Lucia," read a statement his family released later in the morning.

