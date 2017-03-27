Message of Condolence From the Secret...

Message of Condolence From the Secretary-General, CARICOM Ambassador...

Saturday Mar 18

On behalf of the Caribbean Community , I wish to express profound sympathy on the passing of internationally acclaimed Caribbean poet and playwright, Saint Lucian born, Nobel Laureate, Sir Derek Walcott, OCC. Sir Derek, a prolific and accomplished writer who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1992, has left a void in the tapestry of Caribbean literature and theatre, after more than seven decades of producing inspiring literary works in essays, poetry and plays.

Chicago, IL

