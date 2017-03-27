Message of Condolence From the Secretary-General, CARICOM Ambassador...

On behalf of the Caribbean Community , I wish to express profound sympathy on the passing of internationally acclaimed Caribbean poet and playwright, Saint Lucian born, Nobel Laureate, Sir Derek Walcott, OCC. Sir Derek, a prolific and accomplished writer who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1992, has left a void in the tapestry of Caribbean literature and theatre, after more than seven decades of producing inspiring literary works in essays, poetry and plays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.