Derek Walcott, Who Collaborated with Paul Simon on Broadway's The Capeman, Has Died

Friday Mar 17

Poet and playwright Derek Walcott, who earned a 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature and worked with Paul Simon on the short-lived Broadway musical The Capeman , died today in St. Lucia at age 87. Walcott was born and grew up in Castries, Saint Lucia with a twin brother, future playwright Roderick Walcott, and his sister, Pamela Walcott. His mother was a teacher and his father was a painter who wrote poetry and died at 31 from mastoiditis while his wife was pregnant with Derek and Roderick.

Chicago, IL

