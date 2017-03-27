Commentary: St Lucia government 'wasn't minded' to facilitate renewable energy
By Melanius Alphonse There isn't much elevate the Allen Chastanet-led administration's credibility in claiming that " Government wasn't minded to do a compulsory land acquisition to facilitate the project" a $37 million investment, by US-based firm WindTex Energy, for a 12MW wind farm in Anse Cannot, Dennery, that commenced in 2015. Melanius Alphonse is a management and development consultant, a long-standing senior correspondent and a contributing columnist to Caribbean News Now.
