Commentary: St Lucia government plans to build a dolphin park expose conflict of interest

By Melanius Alphonse Ever since June 6, 2016, there has been chaos, surprise and disruption, including subverting the constitution, political and economic atrocity, foreign-policy derailment, frail nation security and public health, paralyzing Saint Lucia. English historian, Lord John Acton , known for his famous remark: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely," appropriately describes Prime Minister Chastanet's mode of governance narcissistic, arrogant and reckless.

