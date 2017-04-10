Commentary: Proposal to build Maria I...

Commentary: Proposal to build Maria Island causeway in St Lucia is disturbing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

"If you want to build a causeway, link Taiwan to China!" ~ Sir Julian Hunte By Melanius Alphonse Not long after the general elections, it become clear, at least from my realism, what would become of an Allen Chastanet-led administration the hidden consequences of change. Recently, the state of affairs has come full circle, with similarities between the Dolphin Park , citizenship by investment , the "Pearl of the Caribbean" project by Desert Star Holdings Limited , which reverts to re-enslavement , the conversion from landlords to tenants and absolute rule in our country by "nefarious merchants".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Can you generate traffic with International Pre... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
What Happened to Schooner Skipper Benjamin Comp... (Nov '14) Nov '14 burtty 2
Further to Skipper Benjamin (Nov '14) Nov '14 burtty 2
International Discount Card (Nov '14) Nov '14 Easycare 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC