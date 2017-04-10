Commentary: Proposal to build Maria Island causeway in St Lucia is disturbing
"If you want to build a causeway, link Taiwan to China!" ~ Sir Julian Hunte By Melanius Alphonse Not long after the general elections, it become clear, at least from my realism, what would become of an Allen Chastanet-led administration the hidden consequences of change. Recently, the state of affairs has come full circle, with similarities between the Dolphin Park , citizenship by investment , the "Pearl of the Caribbean" project by Desert Star Holdings Limited , which reverts to re-enslavement , the conversion from landlords to tenants and absolute rule in our country by "nefarious merchants".
