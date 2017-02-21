St Kitts and Nevis Extends Congratulations to St Lucia On Attaining 38 Years of Independence
St. Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is today, February 22nd, 2017, congratulating the government and people of Saint Lucia in recognition of the country's 38th year of Independence. Saint Lucia officially became an independent state of the Commonwealth of Nations associated with the United Kingdom on February 22nd, 1979.
