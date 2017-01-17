Commentary: St Lucia's finance minist...

Commentary: St Lucia's finance minister: 400 horses, 800 persons employed...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Melanius Alphonse Prime minister and minister for finance Allen Chastanet made mention at his press conference recently that 400 horses will be part of the initial phase of DSH Caribbean Star Limited racecourse on the island and that two persons will be employed to attend to each horse. Melanius Alphonse is a management and development consultant, a long-standing senior correspondent and a contributing columnist to Caribbean News Now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Can you generate traffic with International Pre... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
What Happened to Schooner Skipper Benjamin Comp... (Nov '14) Nov '14 burtty 2
Further to Skipper Benjamin (Nov '14) Nov '14 burtty 2
International Discount Card (Nov '14) Nov '14 Easycare 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC