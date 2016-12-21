Protest Outside St Lucia's Parliament Over DSH Project
Dozens of Saint Lucians gathered outside of Parliament on Tuesday to express their dissatisfaction with the government's move to sign a multi-million dollar deal with Deserts Starts Holding Company Limited . One protester, Bertrand Fevrier, said that the DHS project would negatively affect many individuals in the South of the island.
Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
