Protest Outside St Lucia's Parliament Over DSH Project

Dozens of Saint Lucians gathered outside of Parliament on Tuesday to express their dissatisfaction with the government's move to sign a multi-million dollar deal with Deserts Starts Holding Company Limited . One protester, Bertrand Fevrier, said that the DHS project would negatively affect many individuals in the South of the island.

