Commentary: Asian thoroughbreds to bankroll St Lucia
By Melanius Alphonse Financial perspectives are crucial; as such, theorists ought to be knowledgeable in thought and action, particularly when coupled with authority for public policy. According to minister in the ministry of finance, Ubaldus Raymond's economic theory , and most recent remarks on Bank of Saint Lucia [BOSL]: "A quarter of all loans are bad, approximately EC$300 million, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank [ECCB] has held many discussions with BOSL, which is undercapitalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Can you generate traffic with International Pre... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|What Happened to Schooner Skipper Benjamin Comp... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|burtty
|2
|Further to Skipper Benjamin (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|burtty
|2
|International Discount Card (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Easycare
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC