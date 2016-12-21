Commentary: Asian thoroughbreds to ba...

Commentary: Asian thoroughbreds to bankroll St Lucia

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Melanius Alphonse Financial perspectives are crucial; as such, theorists ought to be knowledgeable in thought and action, particularly when coupled with authority for public policy. According to minister in the ministry of finance, Ubaldus Raymond's economic theory , and most recent remarks on Bank of Saint Lucia [BOSL]: "A quarter of all loans are bad, approximately EC$300 million, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank [ECCB] has held many discussions with BOSL, which is undercapitalized.

