Letter: St Lucia embarrassed again by...

Letter: St Lucia embarrassed again by its dyslexic prime minister

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Queen Elizabeth II, On behalf of all Saint Lucians, I would like to apologize to you for Prime Minister Allen Chastanet's butchering of the English language, while delivering the welcome remarks on the arrival of Prince Harry to our shores. He claims to have a mixed degree but his reading is repeatedly horrendous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Termination on premium rate numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Can you generate traffic with International Pre... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
What Happened to Schooner Skipper Benjamin Comp... (Nov '14) Nov '14 burtty 2
Further to Skipper Benjamin (Nov '14) Nov '14 burtty 2
International Discount Card (Nov '14) Nov '14 Easycare 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,608

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC