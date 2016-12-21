Letter: St Lucia embarrassed again by its dyslexic prime minister
Dear Queen Elizabeth II, On behalf of all Saint Lucians, I would like to apologize to you for Prime Minister Allen Chastanet's butchering of the English language, while delivering the welcome remarks on the arrival of Prince Harry to our shores. He claims to have a mixed degree but his reading is repeatedly horrendous.
