St Helena : St Helena: QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY GARDEN PARTY Submitted by Saint Helena Herald 15.06.2016 A Garden Party to mark the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held at Plantation House on Saturday 11 June 2016.

