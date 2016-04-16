St Helena: Beacon Lighting in Honour ...

St Helena: Beacon Lighting in Honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Apr 16, 2016

St Helena : St Helena: BEACON LIGHTING IN HONOUR OF HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II Submitted by Saint Helena Herald 12.04.2016 St Helena will once again join more than 200 Beacon locations in uniting the nation in common celebration of HM Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday - following the lighting of the Principal Beacon in London by Her Majesty The Queen. BEACON LIGHTING IN HONOUR OF HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II St Helena will once again join more than 200 Beacon locations in uniting the nation in common celebration of HM Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday - following the lighting of the Principal Beacon in London by Her Majesty The Queen.

