St Helena: Successful Completion of P...

St Helena: Successful Completion of Police Training Course

May 1, 2015 Read more: South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association

St Helena : St Helena: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF POLICE TRAINING COURSE Submitted by Saint Helena Herald 10.04.2015 Eight Officers from the St Helena Police Service have just completed an eight week initial Constable training course. Five officers, including one Cadet, are Saint Helenian and three of the officers are from the UK employed on local contracts.

