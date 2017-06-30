Zimbabwe: Central Bank Seeks Bond Not...

Zimbabwe: Central Bank Seeks Bond Notes Loan Top Up

5 hrs ago

Zimbabwe is negotiating for an expansion of the $200 million export incentive facility from the Afreximbank that was used as an anchor for bond notes as the central bank scrambles for a solution to the long running cash crisis, the regional bank has revealed. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says it has already drawn down $170 million from the facility to give exporters incentives.

Chicago, IL

