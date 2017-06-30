Rwanda: July 1 - Remembering the Day Rwanda Gained Independence
In front of Saint Famille Catholic Church in Kigali, a Mass was held, led by Monsignor Andr Perraudin, to begin ceremonies marking Rwanda's Independence. That was on July 1, 1962, when Rwanda got its independence.
