Rwanda: Foreign Investment in Rwandan Banks, Welcome

The 24th Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank closed in Kigali yesterday after a week of activities; it attracted dozens of international business journalists one of whom I had a conversation with and is the inspiration behind this commentary. The journalist, an editor in chief for Finance with a respected France based publication was partly here to gather content for an upcoming journal about Africa's 200 largest banks and he wanted my insight into recent developments in Rwanda's banking sector.

