Rwanda: Banks Tipped on Money Laundering, Graft Fight

Rwanda: Banks Tipped on Money Laundering, Graft

Financial institutions have been urged to strengthen their reporting and governance systems as some of the ways to fight against illicit activities, including money laundering and graft. Nikos Passas, from the Institute for Security and Public Policy at North Eastern University in the US, said money launderers and corrupt individuals always take advantage of weak systems to conduct their illegal businesses.

Chicago, IL

