Portal outside Pioneers Museum connect Colorado Springs with the world | Colorado Springs Gazette...
A portal that is equipped with immersive audio-visual technology allowing individuals to come face-to-face, full-body, with someone else in an identical gold shipping container somewhere else on in the world stands at the Pioneers Museum on Saturday July 1, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. . For the first time since the gold shipping container appeared outside of the Pioneers Museum, its owners have given a glimpse of its purpose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC