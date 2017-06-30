Portal outside Pioneers Museum connec...

A portal that is equipped with immersive audio-visual technology allowing individuals to come face-to-face, full-body, with someone else in an identical gold shipping container somewhere else on in the world stands at the Pioneers Museum on Saturday July 1, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. . For the first time since the gold shipping container appeared outside of the Pioneers Museum, its owners have given a glimpse of its purpose.

