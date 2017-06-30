Nigeria: Afreximbank Signs $1.1bn Loa...

Nigeria: Afreximbank Signs $1.1bn Loans With Dangote, Elumelu

The African Export Import Bank, has signed a memorandum of understanding with both the Dangote Group of Companies and Tony Elumelu's Heirs Holdings Foundation for a loan of 1$billion and $.1billion respectively. The two deals, were signed at one of the sessions at the 24th Annual General Meeting of the bank holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

Chicago, IL

