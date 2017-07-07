New initiative unveiled to rally inve...

New initiative unveiled to rally investment in Africa's tertiary education

Read more: Xinhuanet

An initiative aimed at mobilizing African leaders and societies to invest heavily and consistently in the continent's tertiary education was Thursday unveiled in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda. Dubbed the "Kigali Initiative", this is one of the outcomes of the two-day conference on tertiary education which closed on Thursday.

