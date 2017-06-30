East Africa: Rwanda to Host Regional Arbitration Conference
According to Dr Masengo, the Kigali International Arbitration Centre Secretary General, "The EAIA Conference, which has grown to become a must-attend annual regional forum, is a great platform where stakeholders meet to network, share best practice in international arbitration and explore business relations." "Rwanda was chosen as the host mainly because it has made strides in doing business and promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC