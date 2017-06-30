East Africa: Researchers, Trade Exper...

East Africa: Researchers, Trade Experts Implore Comesa

Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Researchers and trade experts have implored the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa to integrate policy research into the institutional structure and budgeting of the Secretariat to make it sustainable. Speaking at the closing of the 3rd Comesa Annual Research Forum in Rwanda experts noted that this will facilitate continuity in the implementation of high impact project interventions that the regional bloc has achieved in the last three years.

Chicago, IL

