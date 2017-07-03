.com | Hundreds practice volcano safety in DRC

More than a thousand people took part on Monday in an evacuation exercise triggered by a simulated volcanic eruption endangering Goma, a major city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. At 05:30 GMT, sirens wailed in four northern parts of the city, which lies on the Rwanda border in the path of lava flow from the Nyirangongo Volcano, 20km to the north.

