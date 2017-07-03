.com | Hundreds practice volcano safety in DRC

.com | Hundreds practice volcano safe...

More than a thousand people took part on Monday in an evacuation exercise triggered by a simulated volcanic eruption endangering Goma, a major city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. At 05:30 GMT, sirens wailed in four northern parts of the city, which lies on the Rwanda border in the path of lava flow from the Nyirangongo Volcano, 20km to the north.

Chicago, IL

