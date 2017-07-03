African Union convenes summit in Ethiopia's capital
The 29th ordinary session of the African Union summit kicks off on Monday at the headquarters of the pan-African bloc in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Under the theme "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth," African heads of state will deliberate on key issues including AU financing and institutional reform as well as peace and security on the continent in their two-day gathering.
